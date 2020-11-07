UrduPoint.com
Five Arrested In Crackdown Against One-wheeling

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Five arrested in crackdown against one-wheeling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Saturday launched crackdown against one-wheeling on motorcycles and arrested five youths from Northern Bypass, said a news release issued here.

Motorcycles used in the one-wheeling have been impounded in the motorcycle terminal.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Marwat has said that one-wheeling is deadly and high risk act. Therefore, legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested youths.

He said that an awareness campaign regarding traffic laws is in progress and besides guaranteeing uninterrupted movement of traffic, they are also making efforts for the protection of the lives and properties of the people.

CTO said that one-wheeling on motorcycles is highly dangerous act that had resulted in the loss of the several precious lives.

More Stories From Pakistan

