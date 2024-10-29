Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A team of the Agriculture department officials accompanying a police team arrested five persons during a raid at a factory where they seized thousands of kilograms of fake fertilizers valuing over Rs 10 million.

In line with orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) department had been taking action against elements involved in preparing fake pesticides since long, agriculture spokesman said. On Tuesday, assistant director PWQCP Syed Asmat Hussain, accompanying police party raided a factory at Basti Allahabad, Bahawalpur road and recovered 19551 kilograms of fake pesticides valuing over Rs 10 million.

Factory owner Faiz Rasool and four others were arrested from the spot.

The accused were using labels of different national and multinational companies to sell their products as known and registered brands.

PWQCP official has sent a complaint to police for registration of case against eight accused including Faiz Rasool, Shafqat rasool, Asif Rasool, Shoukat Hussain, Muhammad Shahzad, Allah Yar, Zahoor and Muhammad Ismail.