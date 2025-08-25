Five Arrested In Land Dispute Murder Case In Mansehra
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested five nominated suspects in a murder and attempted murder case that took place in Chhanja, within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, while raids are continuing to arrest one fugitive.
The incident occurred on August 18, 2025, when a clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute on Link Road, Chanja. During the fight, two brothers, Atiq-ur-Rehman and Shoaib, were injured. Shoaib later succumbed to his injuries, while the accused fled the scene.
District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, immediately tasked SP City Resham Jahangir and SHO Saddar Police Station Amir Hussain with the investigation.
Police teams pursued the suspects across various districts and provinces using intelligence sources and modern investigative methods.
A coordinated effort led by SHO Amir Hussain, Investigation Officer Anwar Tanoli, and their team resulted in the arrest of five suspects: Mushtaq (son of Sarwar), Waseem (son of Ashraf), Saleem (son of Sarwar), Anees (son of Saleem), and Huzaifa (son of Saleem), all residents of Chhanja. One suspect, Haris (son of Mushtaq), is still at large.
DPO Shafiullah Gandapur said Mansehra Police are determined to protect citizens’ lives and property, adding that those involved in heinous crimes will face the full force of the law. He also commended the SHO and the police team for their successful operation.
