Five Arrested In Operation Against Criminals In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Five arrested in operation against criminals in Quetta

Five people involved in different criminal activities, including drug trafficking and bike snatching were arrested during an operation in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Five people involved in different criminal activities, including drug trafficking and bike snatching were arrested during an operation in the area.

Talking to APP here Saturday, SHO Satellite Town Tayybur Rehman said that on the special instructions of DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Mahaser and SSP Operation Zohaib Mohsin, a grand operation was launched against criminals and drug peddlers at different areas of the Satellite Town and apprehended five accused.

He said that the public should always contact for any kind of complaint as one was allowed to take the law into their hands.

He said that operation was continued against the criminals including drug peddlers till their total elimination from the area, adding that police surveillance and patrolling was increased in the area for ensuring the protection of citizens and traders.

