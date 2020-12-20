Five arrested including two POs

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::The police on Sunday arrested five criminals including two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in different areas of Tehsil Razar and recovered drugs and arms from their possession.

On the direction of DSP Razar Gul Khan, SHO Kalo Khan police station Liaqat Khan and SHO Parmoli police station Nazim Khan during search operation arrested five criminals and two POs wanted to police in many cases.