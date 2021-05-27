UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested, Kites Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Five arrested, kites recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-:The police in a crackdown on Thursday claimed to have arrested five accused for selling and flying kites.

According to a police spokesman, the police arrested Amir, Husnain Ali, Aqib, Sufian Ali and Mazhar Hussain, and also seized dozens of kites and string roles.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

31 minutes ago

Brown's Harlequins career ends after failed appeal ..

15 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme equally benefits youth from ..

15 minutes ago

Tawam Hospital successfully treats 11-year-old gir ..

1 hour ago

'Will leave behind environmentally protected, poll ..

15 minutes ago

Japan medical groups warn over Olympics

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.