Five arrested, kites recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-:The police in a crackdown on Thursday claimed to have arrested five accused for selling and flying kites.

According to a police spokesman, the police arrested Amir, Husnain Ali, Aqib, Sufian Ali and Mazhar Hussain, and also seized dozens of kites and string roles.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.