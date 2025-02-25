Five Arrested, Kites Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five people, including a kite-dealer, and
recovered kite-flying material from their possession.
A police spokesman said Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested kite-trader Abdur Rehman.
The police recovered 18 bags filled with kite-flying material from his possession.
Meanwhile, Madina Town police also arrested four accused with dozens of kites.
