Open Menu

Five Arrested, Kites Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Five arrested, kites recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five people, including a kite-dealer, and

recovered kite-flying material from their possession.

A police spokesman said Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested kite-trader Abdur Rehman.

The police recovered 18 bags filled with kite-flying material from his possession.

Meanwhile, Madina Town police also arrested four accused with dozens of kites.

Recent Stories

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of U ..

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee

1 minute ago
 Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings f ..

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films

2 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

11 minutes ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony ..

Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..

18 minutes ago
 Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

36 minutes ago
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

46 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

46 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

46 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan