Five arrested, kites recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five people, including a kite-dealer, and

recovered kite-flying material from their possession.

A police spokesman said Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested kite-trader Abdur Rehman.

The police recovered 18 bags filled with kite-flying material from his possession.

Meanwhile, Madina Town police also arrested four accused with dozens of kites.