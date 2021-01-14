UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested, Liquor Seized In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:23 PM

Five arrested, liquor seized in sargodha

The police on Thursday arrested five accused and recovered liquor and weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested five accused and recovered liquor and weapons.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 120 litres of liquor, a pistol, two guns and a rifle from them.

The accused were identified as Asad Abbas, Mumtaz Hussain,Muhammad Tahir, MuhammadAshraf and Amjad Farooq. Separate cases have been registered against them.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

8 minutes ago

PHP arrests 17 criminals in faisalabad

25 seconds ago

Electric related issues of public to be addressed ..

26 seconds ago

Govt taking all steps to provide rights to women

28 seconds ago

Pakistan Army Sepoy embraces martyrdom amid Indian ..

31 seconds ago

E-commerce boost income of Chinese farmers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.