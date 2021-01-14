Five arrested, liquor seized in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Thursday arrested five accused and recovered liquor and weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested five accused and recovered liquor and weapons.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 120 litres of liquor, a pistol, two guns and a rifle from them.

The accused were identified as Asad Abbas, Mumtaz Hussain,Muhammad Tahir, MuhammadAshraf and Amjad Farooq. Separate cases have been registered against them.