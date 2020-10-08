Five arrested, narcotics and weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Thursday.

The police said teams of different police station conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused besides recovering 2.

350 Kilograms hashish, three pistols and one gun.

The accused were identified Muhammad Hayyat,Muhammad Waqas, Mohsin Raza, Saleemand Fakhar Abbas.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.