UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested, Narcotics And Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Five arrested, narcotics and weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Thursday.

The police said teams of different police station conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused besides recovering 2.

350 Kilograms hashish, three pistols and one gun.

The accused were identified Muhammad Hayyat,Muhammad Waqas, Mohsin Raza, Saleemand Fakhar Abbas.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

1 minute ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

18 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

27 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

10 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

10 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.