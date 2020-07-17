Five arrested, narcotics, illegal weapons recovered

Police have arrested five outlaws including two Proclaimed Offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five outlaws including two Proclaimed Offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. According to police sources here on Friday, during a drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested three criminals and recovered 2.

150 Kilogram Hashish and 2 Pistols 30 bore from them. The police also arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from. They wereidentified as Kaleem, Muhammad Nawaz, Azhar Iqbal, Iqrar Hussain and Dawood Hussain.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.