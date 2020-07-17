UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested, Narcotics, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:25 PM

Five arrested, narcotics, illegal weapons recovered

Police have arrested five outlaws including two Proclaimed Offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five outlaws including two Proclaimed Offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. According to police sources here on Friday, during a drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested three criminals and recovered 2.

150 Kilogram Hashish and 2 Pistols 30 bore from them. The police also arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from. They wereidentified as Kaleem, Muhammad Nawaz, Azhar Iqbal, Iqrar Hussain and Dawood Hussain.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

1 hour ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.