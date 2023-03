(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics.

Police spokesman Qaiser Awan said different police stations arrested Qamer,Ghulam Mustafa,Amjed, Usman and waqas besides recovering of 210-gram of heroin, four pistols, 380 liters ofliquor,888 grams of hashish and other items.