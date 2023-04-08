Five arrested, narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday launched a comprehensive crackdown on criminals and claimed to have arrested five accused.

A police spokesman said officials of different police stations raided and arrested Haris, Waris, Wajid,Smiullah and Ehsaan besides recovering of 288 liters of liquor, 1.2-kg hashish, 0.1 kg heroin,five pistols, two guns and 120 rounds from their possessions.