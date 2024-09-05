Open Menu

Five Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Five arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The police arrested five alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered

contraband from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested

Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium,

three guns and four pistols.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

3 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

20 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan