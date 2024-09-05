Five Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The police arrested five alleged criminals on Thursday and recovered
contraband from them.
Teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested
Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium,
three guns and four pistols.
