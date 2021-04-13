UrduPoint.com
Five Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In Sargodha

Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

Five arrested, narcotics recovered in sargodha

The police arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Tuesday.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Saiful Rehman, Hamza, Sadaqat,Shabbir and Israr Iqbal besides recovering 440g hashish, 35 litres of liquorand two pistols.

Separated cases were registered against them.

