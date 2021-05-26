Five arrested, narcotics recovered in sialkot

The police in a crackdown claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers with narcotics on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The police in a crackdown claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers with narcotics on Wednesday.

According to the police, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tahir, Ehtisham, Salom Masih and Faqir Muhammad were arrested from different areas of the district and recovered 245 liters of liquor and 3kg hashish.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.