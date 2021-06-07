Five arrested, narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers on Monday claimed to have arrested five accused with narcotics.

According to the police, Ghulam Awais, Khalid, Azmat, Afzal and Usman were arrested from different areas besides recovering 30 liters of liquor, 10 bottles of liquor and 3kg hashish.

The police sent the accused after registering separate cases.