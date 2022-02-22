Five arrested, narcotics seized

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Shahzad, Ahmed Sher, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Kashif and Suleman besides recovering2.803 kg hashish and 130 liters liquor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.