Five Arrested, Narcotics Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested five accused, including a woman, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Tuesday.
Police said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.22-kg heroin, two pistols and a gun.
The accused were identified as Shehnaz Bibi, Adrees, Ali, Qasim and Samar.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.