Five arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested five accused, including a woman, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Tuesday.

Police said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.22-kg heroin, two pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Shehnaz Bibi, Adrees, Ali, Qasim and Samar.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.