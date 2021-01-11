UrduPoint.com
Five Arrested On Gambling

Mon 11th January 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against anti-social elements, police have arrested five gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs 6780, 10 motorcycles, five mobile phones and a pick up from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He informed that Chontra Police got information that some people were gambling on the cock fight in the area.

During the course of action, police arrested three gamblers identified as Zubair Khan, Adeel Khan and Shafqat and seized 3780, ten motorcycles, three mobile phones and a pick up.

Meanwhile, Taxila police held two gamblers namely Nazir and Sabza Ali and recovered over Rs 3000 and two mobile phones from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against all the accused under the gambling act.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Police teams and directed to take strict action against such anti-social elements who were violating the law.

