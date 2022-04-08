UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested On Selling Illegal SIMs

Published April 08, 2022

Muzaffargarh city police have arrested five accused on charge of selling Subscribers Identity Modules (SIMs) illegally to prevent chances of their utilization in criminal activities

In line with anti-crime campaign launched on the orders of DPO Tariq Wilayat, SHO PS City Muhammad Younis arrested five accused namely Jawwad, Zubair, Suleman, Asif and another and recovered 375 SIMs from them.

Police said that operation against those involved in selling illegal SIMs would continue unaffected and appealed the people to report to police in case they notice any dubious activity or person.

