Five arrested over digging grave in search of valuables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday arrested five accused of digging a grave in search of valuables, in the jurisdiction of Muhammad Riaz police station, District Kohat.

The police, on a tip off, reached Khattak colony graveyard and arrested five persons on the spot who were busy in digging a grave.

The accused arrested were identified as Muhammad Rasool, Abdul Qayoom, Riaz, Salim Muhammad and Hamidullah.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.