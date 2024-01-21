Five arrested over gambling

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Attock Police on Sunday arrested five suspects gambling over cock fight during a successful raid at a gambling den in the limits of Pindigheb Police station.

Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the gambling den and arrested five persons while gambling over cock fight. Bet money worth Rs 84,000, fighting cocks were also confiscated during the raid.