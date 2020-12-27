UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested Over Sound System Act Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Five arrested over sound system act violation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested six persons including three women over violation of Sound System Act in Qaimpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here said that on the instructions of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera, a police party of Qaimpur Police conducted raid at a music ceremony in Qaimpur area and arrested five suspects.

Three women were among the arrested five suspects. The accused were taken into custody over violation of Sound System Act.

The police have registered case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Music Bahawalpur Women

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

2 hours ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

3 hours ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.