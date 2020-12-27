Five arrested over sound system act violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested six persons including three women over violation of Sound System Act in Qaimpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here said that on the instructions of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera, a police party of Qaimpur Police conducted raid at a music ceremony in Qaimpur area and arrested five suspects.

Three women were among the arrested five suspects. The accused were taken into custody over violation of Sound System Act.

The police have registered case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.