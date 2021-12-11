Five arrested over trafficking of pangolin at Hazara

Wildlife Hazara Department Saturday foiled trafficking of a pangolin and arrested five persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Wildlife Hazara Department Saturday foiled trafficking of a pangolin and arrested five persons.

The Spokesman of Wildlife Department said that consequent upon secret information to Conservator Wildlife Hazara Wildlife Circle regarding Pangolin scales trafficking from Haripur Hazara to South Africa, special teams were constituted under the supervision of SDFO Wildlife Abbottabad, Sardar Muhammad Nawaz comprising of Rizwan ur Rehman, Range Officer Havelain, Anham ul Haq , Deputy Ranger, Abdul Manan, Head Wildlife Watcher, Abdul Baseer, Kamran Khan, Alamzaib Khan, and Baber Javaid Wildlife Watchers to apprehend the offenders and stop the reported trafficking.

The teams were deployed at all exit and entry points of Hazara region so as to keep close watch on the reported trafficking, at-last the offenders were traced at Haripur and Mansehra.

The team remained successful in bringing all offenders at center point Abbottabad and managed to apprehend two broker offenders of Mansehra out of five near Lady garden.

The investigation team interrogated the arrested accused and managed to disclose the hideout of escaped offenders and case property.

On identification of arrested accused, the special squad managed to apprehend real offenders of the case along with case property and impounded one Suzuki Cultus car bearing registration No MC 865 ICT, Islamabad.

The arrested accused involved in trafficking were identified as Muhammad Nawaz son of Mustaque Ahmad, Sajid Mehmood son of Mehmood Khan and Qamar Hayyat son of Azher Mehmood resident of Haripur and Altaf Hussain and Tassadaque Hussain son of Muhammad Faridoon, resident of Balakot Manshera.

The offenders have been booked under various sections such as 9(b), 12, 16,17, 20,59 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.