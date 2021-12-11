UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested Over Trafficking Of Pangolin At Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:27 PM

Five arrested over trafficking of pangolin at Hazara

Wildlife Hazara Department Saturday foiled trafficking of a pangolin and arrested five persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Wildlife Hazara Department Saturday foiled trafficking of a pangolin and arrested five persons.

The Spokesman of Wildlife Department said that consequent upon secret information to Conservator Wildlife Hazara Wildlife Circle regarding Pangolin scales trafficking from Haripur Hazara to South Africa, special teams were constituted under the supervision of SDFO Wildlife Abbottabad, Sardar Muhammad Nawaz comprising of Rizwan ur Rehman, Range Officer Havelain, Anham ul Haq , Deputy Ranger, Abdul Manan, Head Wildlife Watcher, Abdul Baseer, Kamran Khan, Alamzaib Khan, and Baber Javaid Wildlife Watchers to apprehend the offenders and stop the reported trafficking.

The teams were deployed at all exit and entry points of Hazara region so as to keep close watch on the reported trafficking, at-last the offenders were traced at Haripur and Mansehra.

The team remained successful in bringing all offenders at center point Abbottabad and managed to apprehend two broker offenders of Mansehra out of five near Lady garden.

The investigation team interrogated the arrested accused and managed to disclose the hideout of escaped offenders and case property.

On identification of arrested accused, the special squad managed to apprehend real offenders of the case along with case property and impounded one Suzuki Cultus car bearing registration No MC 865 ICT, Islamabad.

The arrested accused involved in trafficking were identified as Muhammad Nawaz son of Mustaque Ahmad, Sajid Mehmood son of Mehmood Khan and Qamar Hayyat son of Azher Mehmood resident of Haripur and Altaf Hussain and Tassadaque Hussain son of Muhammad Faridoon, resident of Balakot Manshera.

The offenders have been booked under various sections such as 9(b), 12, 16,17, 20,59 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Altaf Hussain Abbottabad Car Mansehra Circle South Africa Haripur Balakot 2015 All From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the co ..

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

11 minutes ago
 US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine ..

US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders - ..

2 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

2 minutes ago
 AC Kallar Syedan imposes fines on shopkeepers for ..

AC Kallar Syedan imposes fines on shopkeepers for overcharging

2 minutes ago
 Modi regime intensifies its Hindutva agenda of RSS ..

Modi regime intensifies its Hindutva agenda of RSS in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 China to deepen supply-side structural reform in 2 ..

China to deepen supply-side structural reform in 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.