UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested Over Violence Against Women

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:56 PM

Five arrested over violence against women

The police of Millat town arrested five shopkeepers,allegedly on the charges of mistreating four women beggars and making their video after tearing off their clothes here at Yousuf chowk bazaar in chak Bawa area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The police of Millat town arrested five shopkeepers,allegedly on the charges of mistreating four women beggars and making their video after tearing off their clothes here at Yousuf chowk bazaar in chak Bawa area.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood and City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan took serious notice of the incident and directed concerned police to immediately arrest the accused.

Police said here on Tuesday that accused Saddam r/o Muslim Town, owner of an electric shop, suspected that four women beggars --Aasiya Bibi w/o Bahadur, Nasira, Saima Zafar and Nasira Khatoon, who came to his shop for drinking water, attempted to steal some items from his shop.

The shopkeeper raised alarm and other shopkeepers also gathered there.The men misbehaved with the women, tore off their clothes, made videos and uploaded on social media.

The police arrested five accused--Saddam, Faisal, Zaheer, Muhammad Faqeer and Yousuf and started investigation after registering a case against them on the complaint of Aasiya Bibi, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Water Social Media Women Muslim From

Recent Stories

WHO Europe urges better Covid protection for child ..

WHO Europe urges better Covid protection for children

29 seconds ago
 Scientists Develop Quick Test to Assess Risk of De ..

Scientists Develop Quick Test to Assess Risk of Developing Severe COVID-19 - Rep ..

31 seconds ago
 Media professionals act 2021 to safeguard journali ..

Media professionals act 2021 to safeguard journalists' rights: Mazari

35 seconds ago
 Danish Bornholm's Chemical Weapons Reserves Pose N ..

Danish Bornholm's Chemical Weapons Reserves Pose No Threat to Nord Stream 2 - Am ..

9 minutes ago
 Shallow fog likely in certain places of KP: Met

Shallow fog likely in certain places of KP: Met

9 minutes ago
 Youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Youth electrocuted in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.