Five arrested over violence against women

The police of Millat town arrested five shopkeepers,allegedly on the charges of mistreating four women beggars and making their video after tearing off their clothes here at Yousuf chowk bazaar in chak Bawa area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The police of Millat town arrested five shopkeepers,allegedly on the charges of mistreating four women beggars and making their video after tearing off their clothes here at Yousuf chowk bazaar in chak Bawa area.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood and City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan took serious notice of the incident and directed concerned police to immediately arrest the accused.

Police said here on Tuesday that accused Saddam r/o Muslim Town, owner of an electric shop, suspected that four women beggars --Aasiya Bibi w/o Bahadur, Nasira, Saima Zafar and Nasira Khatoon, who came to his shop for drinking water, attempted to steal some items from his shop.

The shopkeeper raised alarm and other shopkeepers also gathered there.The men misbehaved with the women, tore off their clothes, made videos and uploaded on social media.

The police arrested five accused--Saddam, Faisal, Zaheer, Muhammad Faqeer and Yousuf and started investigation after registering a case against them on the complaint of Aasiya Bibi, the spokesman added.