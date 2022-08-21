Five arrested, pistols recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The police have arrested five suspects and recovered pistols, revolver and dagger from their possession during raids conducted in different areas.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police teams of five police stations including PS Saddar, PS Hasilpur, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Ahmadpur, PS Derawar and PS Anaiyti took five suspects into custody and recovered weapons from their possession.

The recovered weapons included four pistols, one revolver and one dagger.

The police have lodged cases against the suspects.

Further probe was in process.