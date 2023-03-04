Five arrested, recovered mobile phones, motorcycle, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :CIA police in its continued crackdown against criminals on Saturday arrested members of a robber group and recovered mobile phones, motorcycle and weapons from their possession.

According to details, Incharge CIA Inayat Ali Zardari along with team Incharge DIC Ghulam Hussain Sadhayo, SHO Satellite town Ghazi Khan Raja and Incharge DIB Danish Ahmed Bhatti carried out raid in their territorial jurisdiction and arrested five accused identified as Kashif, Akhter Hussain Jat.

Hub-e-Ali, Asad Ali and Kamal and recovered Mobile phones, illegal weapons and stolen motorcycles from them.

Police have registered cases against the accused under relevant Act.

Further investigation was underway.