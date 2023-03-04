UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested, Recovered Mobile Phones, Motorcycle, Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Five arrested, recovered mobile phones, motorcycle, weapons

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :CIA police in its continued crackdown against criminals on Saturday arrested members of a robber group and recovered mobile phones, motorcycle and weapons from their possession.

According to details, Incharge CIA Inayat Ali Zardari along with team Incharge DIC Ghulam Hussain Sadhayo, SHO Satellite town Ghazi Khan Raja and Incharge DIB Danish Ahmed Bhatti carried out raid in their territorial jurisdiction and arrested five accused identified as Kashif, Akhter Hussain Jat.

Hub-e-Ali, Asad Ali and Kamal and recovered Mobile phones, illegal weapons and stolen motorcycles from them.

Police have registered cases against the accused under relevant Act.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Mobile CIA Ghazi Asad Ali Criminals Dubai Islamic Bank From

Recent Stories

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conferen ..

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

11 minutes ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

1 hour ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

1 hour ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.