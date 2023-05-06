five arrested, recovered weapons and drugs

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Attock police arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them during its on going successful operations against drug peddlers in the district on Saturday.

On the instructions of DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, the Attock Police are conducting operations against drug dealers across the district. Sub-Inspector Faisal Mehmood of New Airport police station recovered 1200 grams of hashish from the accused Toqeer Hussain Shah, resident of Fateh Jang. ASI Aizaz Ali of Anjara police station recovered 1529 grams of hashish from accused Abdul Basit, resident of Chhab.

Similarly, ASI Fida Hussain of Sadar Police Station Attock recovered 510 grams of hashish and a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from the accused Shahid Khan, resident of Bolianwal and ASI Sadaqat Nawaz recovered 540 grams of hashish from the accused Basit Izhar Naqvi alias Badi Shah, resident of Bolianwal.

In another operation, ASI Tariq Mehmood of Pandigheb police station recovered 510 grams of hashish from the accused Imran Latif alias Chhaka, resident of Mohalla Setihiyanwala Pandigheb.

The accused were arrested and cases were registered against them.