Five Arrested; Rs 16,700 Cash Stake Money Recovered
Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:31 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Airport police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 16,700 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Airport police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Muhammad Shafique, Ghulam Hussain, Faqeer Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad and Tahir Mehmood allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.