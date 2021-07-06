UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested; Rs 16,700 Cash Stake Money Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:31 PM

Five arrested; Rs 16,700 cash stake money recovered

Airport police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 16,700 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Airport police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 16,700 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Muhammad Shafique, Ghulam Hussain, Faqeer Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad and Tahir Mehmood allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money All From Airport

Recent Stories

Rights of minorities ensures by PTI govt: Samreen ..

5 minutes ago

Memorial service held to remember Prof. Dr Murad A ..

5 minutes ago

CM directs to end illegal weapons, narcotics from ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed in incidents of violence

5 minutes ago

Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary to be commemor ..

12 minutes ago

Uzbekistan to extend railroad from Surkhandarya to ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.