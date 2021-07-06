Five arrested; Rs 16,700 cash stake money recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Airport police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 16,700 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Muhammad Shafique, Ghulam Hussain, Faqeer Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad and Tahir Mehmood allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.