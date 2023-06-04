UrduPoint.com

Five Arrested, Shops Sealed For Selling Fake Pesticides

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration has arrested five persons and sealed various shops during a special crackdown against the dealers involved in selling fake pesticides and fertilizers across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jehangir, the joint teams of district administration and agriculture department launched a comprehensive crackdown against the dealers selling fake pesticides and fertilizers. The teams raided Jalalpur Pirwala, Shujabad and Multan City and arrested five dealers while various shops were also sealed over violations.

The teams also registered separate cases against seven dealers involved in the illegal practices.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jehangir said in a statement that the district administration was striving hard to ensure the availability of good quality pesticides and fertilizers to farmers. He said that the district administration was tightening the noose around the dealers involved in selling fake pesticides and fertilizers.

Jehangir said that a special task had been given to the agriculture department for checking of record of fertilizer and pesticide dealers.

He said that the dealers had destroyed the agriculture through illegal practices of selling fake pesticides, adding special inspection teams had also been formed to ensure the availability of fertilizer at controlled rates.

