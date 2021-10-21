Five arrested, snatched vehicle, cash recovered in karachi

West Karachi Zone Police Thursday arrested five member gang involved in auto-theft and recovered a vehicle and snatched cash from their possession

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, arrested identified as Waseem, Tahir, Irfan, Samiullah and Noor Khan had snatched a Suzuki pickup vehicle and cash Rs.

70,000 from a citizen within the limits of Sachal Police Station the other day.

They were arrested while changing the number plate of snatched vehicle and they were planning to take the vehicle to Balochistan.

Snatched vehicle bearing registration number KW-6910, cash Rs. 57000 and a number plate KT-9084 were recovered from possession of arrested accused.