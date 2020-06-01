Five Arrested, Weapons And Narcotics Seized In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:18 PM
Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police spokesman during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 05 accused recovering 1.750 Kg Hashish, 2 Gun 12 bore and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police spokesman during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 05 accused recovering 1.
750 Kg Hashish, 2 Gun 12 bore and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them.
They were; Ghulam Sajjad, Munawar Iqbal, Akhter Ali, Asghar Ali and Mushtaq. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.