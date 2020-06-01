UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Arrested, Weapons And Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:18 PM

Five arrested, weapons and narcotics seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police spokesman during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 05 accused recovering 1.750 Kg Hashish, 2 Gun 12 bore and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police spokesman during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 05 accused recovering 1.

750 Kg Hashish, 2 Gun 12 bore and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them.

They were; Ghulam Sajjad, Munawar Iqbal, Akhter Ali, Asghar Ali and Mushtaq. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Clashes outside White House as US cities under cur ..

1 minute ago

Pak Post offers POS to fulfill requirements of sma ..

2 minutes ago

Iran says scientist jailed in US to return in days ..

2 minutes ago

106,738 persons provided cash under Ehsaas Emergen ..

2 minutes ago

Syra Yousuf becomes top trend on Twitter after ex- ..

38 minutes ago

HUAWEI Nova 7i Goes on Sale Nationwide After Compl ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.