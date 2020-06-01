Five arrested, weapons and narcotics seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police spokesman during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 05 accused recovering 1.750 Kg Hashish, 2 Gun 12 bore and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them

