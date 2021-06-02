Five arrested; weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Cantt police and dolphin force in a joint operation managed to net five accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, cantt police and dolphin force personnel signaled to stop a suspected Vigo vehicle during snap checking but the driver tried to flee.

Later, police managed to stop the vehicle and recovered a Kalashnikov, one 222 rifle and ammunition from the vehicle besides arresting driver Usama Hanif, Muhammad Basharat, Shahid Jameel, Muhammad Asim and Kamran Shah.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.