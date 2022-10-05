Five arrested, weapons recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Police arrested five robbers, and recovered cash and weapons from them here on Wednesday According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, Motra police arrested Sahil, Ali Raza, Sufian, Shoaib and Ali Haider besides recovering three motorcycles, Rs 240,000 and three pistols.

Police said the accused were wanted to police in 12 cases of theft and robbery.

Meanwhile, DPO Faisal kamran announced certificates of appreciation and cash prizes for theraiding team.