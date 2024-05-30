Five arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The police arrested five criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics

on Thursday.

The police said teams of different police stations raided various localities

and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman.

The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.