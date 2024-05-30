Five Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The police arrested five criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics
on Thursday.
The police said teams of different police stations raided various localities
and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman.
The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.
