Five arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five criminals and recovered contraband

from their possession.

Teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran,

Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman.

The police recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them.