Five Arrested,kites Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Police on Friday arrested five kite sellers and recovered more than 105 kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.

According to a spokesperson,police teams of different police stations raided and arrested Muhammad Khaleel, Umar,Tariq,Saqlain and Waheed,besides recovering 105 kites.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan