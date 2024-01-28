Five axed to death in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Five people dead, including three women and a child were axed to death in a horrifying incident at Jhabran Mandi, a remote village near Sheikhupura on Sunday.

According to police, the attackers targeted the victims at their residence when they were sleeping.

The victims were reportedly come to Sheikhupura from Faisalabad in search of employment.

The motive behind the brutal assault is yet to be determined, however investigation is underway, a private news channel reported.