Five Bandits Killed In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Five alleged armed bandits were shot dead in an exchange of fire took place in Mauza Chak Norang area lying within jurisdiction of Noshahra Jadid police station in Bahawalpur district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that five alleged robbers were wanted by police of different districts in cases of heinous crimes registered against them. He further said that the police of PS Noshahra Jadid received information that the armed robbers had snatched a motorcycle from a person in Mauza Jamrani Jadid area.

"A police party chased the robbers and an exchange of fire took place in Mauza Chak Norang area, in which five bandits were killed," he said, adding that the dead were identified as Siddique alias Dodo, Saeed alias Shido, Bashir Ahmad, Karim Bakhsh and Muhammad Rafeeq.

The police also recovered two Kalashnikov, three pistols and rounds which were possessed by the robbers. The bodies were shifted to the hospital morgue. The spokesman maintained that few days back, those robbers had shot injured police personnel and snatched official weapons from them in Lodhran district.

He said that the police have lodged cases against the accused and started further legal proceedings.

