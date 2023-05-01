Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Monday foiled five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five namely Sajjad, Mushtaq, Sarfraz, Zahid and Raheem Khan on recovery of 3720 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.