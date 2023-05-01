UrduPoint.com

Five Bids To Smuggle 3720 Flour Bags Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Monday foiled five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Monday foiled five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five namely Sajjad, Mushtaq, Sarfraz, Zahid and Raheem Khan on recovery of 3720 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in ..

Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in Q1 2023, on track to becoming ..

9 minutes ago
 Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

2 minutes ago
 Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Feder ..

Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Federal Minister for Parliamentary ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Concerned About 'Unprecedented' Russophobia ..

Moscow Concerned About 'Unprecedented' Russophobia in France - Mission to UN Gen ..

2 minutes ago
 Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstor ..

Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstorm today evening

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.