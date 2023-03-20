UrduPoint.com

Five Bids To Smuggle 3795 Flour Bags Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Five bids to smuggle 3795 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Monday foiled five bids to smuggle 3795 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five drivers namely Sabaz Ali, Noor Muhammad, Sahib Gul, Arab Gul and Wiki Khan and recovered 3795 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi also conducted raids at two godowns and recovered 230 flour bags besides netting Basit Khan and Hazrat Khan.

He said strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers and hoarders.

He further informed that District Administration on the directives of the Punjab government had set up 10 mega points to supply free flour to poor and deserving people.

Four mega points had been set up in Rawalpindi while one each established at tehsil level he said and informed that four counters were set up at each mega point including two for men and two for women.

232 trucking points would also be established in Rawalpindi district during Ramadan to facilitate the citizens, he said.

He informed that 100,000 free flour bags would be distributed in Rawalpindi on a daily basis.

During Ramadan, three bags of free flour would be given per person and all-out efforts would be made to provide free flour to every poor and deserving citizen as the government was striving to provide relief to the people on priority.

