Five Bids To Smuggle 3850 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Five bids to smuggle 3850 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Friday foiled five bids to smuggle 3850 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five drivers namely Faridoon, Sabz Ali, Raheem, Ali ur Rehman, and Rehman on recovery of 3850 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, 33 bids were foiled during the last five days and teams recovered 15,532 wheat, flour, and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of the arrested accused.

