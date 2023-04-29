Five bids to smuggle 3900 bags, 25 tonnes flour foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Saturday foiled five bids to smuggle 3900 bags and 25 tonnes flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five namely Muhammad Naeem, Shoukat, Gul Badshah, Syed Ali and Shah Mehmood.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.