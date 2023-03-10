Five bids to smuggle 598 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Friday foiled five bids to smuggle 598 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers namely Sher Zaman, Hassan Khan, Adnan, Numan and Jan Muhammad and recovered 598 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district 24/7 to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, dozens of bids were foiled during the last 10 days and teams recovered thousands of wheat, flour and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of the arrested accused.

395