Five bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 1169 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and flour by seizing 1169 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated five vehicles loaded with wheat and flour.

He informed that police arrested five drivers namely Naseeb, Imran, Ahsan, Afaq and Abdul Rehman for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat and flour smuggling.