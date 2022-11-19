Five bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 1260 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled five bids to smuggle wheat flour and seized 1260 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Saddar Wah, Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids in different areas in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up five drivers namely Zafeer, Sher Bahadar, Rizwan, Saleem and Usman, who were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar informed that the police officers had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against wheat and flour smugglers.