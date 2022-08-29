UrduPoint.com

Five Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 1395 Bags Confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 1395 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated five vehicles loaded with 1395 bags.

He informed that police arrested five drivers namely Zahoor, Mir Akbar, Aleem, Zahir Shah and Riaz for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.

