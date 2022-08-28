UrduPoint.com

Five Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Five bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2860 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Chakri police confiscated five vehicles loaded with 2,860 bags including 1200 wheat and 1660 flour.

He informed that police arrested five drivers namely Muhammad Owais, Latif, Bilal, Ubaidullah and Mehran for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi TahirFarooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Rawalpindi Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

9 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

17 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

17 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.