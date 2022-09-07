Five bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 2550 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2550 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated five vehicles loaded with 2550 bags.

He informed that police arrested five drivers namely Adil, Zaman, Ashraf, Zulfiqar and Manzoor for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.