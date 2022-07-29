Five bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 2620 bags confiscated

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2620 wheat and flour bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2620 wheat and flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated five vehicles loaded with 1880 wheat and 740 flour bags bags.

Five drivers namely Zulfiqar, Naqash, Sakar, Abdul Ghafoor and Sher Rehman were also sent behind the bars while police impounded five vehicles, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.